Dilip Joshi Of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Calls Lockdown A 'blessing In Disguise'

Dilip Joshi is best known for playing Jethalal in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The 51-year-old actor shows no sign of slowing down as he continues to entertain his fans and audiences with his impeccable comic timing and his versatile acting. Take a look at what Dilip Joshi had to say regarding the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Dilip Joshi thinks Coronavirus lockdown is a much-needed break

Dilip Joshi is a popular household name who has made an impact with his role as Jethalal in the show, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In a recent interview with an online media portal, Dilip Joshi urged his fans to stay indoors and not go out unless something absolutely necessary is required.

The TMKOC actor also asked his fans to wash their hands immediately after returning home that will stop the germs and virus to spread on to senior members of the household.

Dilip Joshi went on to say that he used to shoot for 12 hours every day and now that he has all the time in the world he is busy catching up on things that he could not do earlier. The actor further revealed that he starts his days with yoga, followed by a walk and concludes by watching re-runs of his own show.

He also spends a formidable amount of time with his family and loved ones. Joshi also confessed that watching the re-runs of TMKOC makes him deeply nostalgic and finds it easier to connect with the show as an audience, now that he is not acting in it temporarily.

The TMKOC actor said that he feels the lockdown is a blessing in disguise and he is thoroughly enjoying spending time with his family. He said earlier one had to go out and switch off their phones to spend quality time but now that can be experienced staying at home. Dilip Joshi said that his family now has his undivided attention. Joshi concluded by saying he tries to stay positive, keep an open mind and pray to get through this difficult time.

