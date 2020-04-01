Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Rumours About Rashami Desai Replacing Her In 'Naagin 4'; Read

Jasmin Bhasin was previously essaying the character of Nayantara in Naagin 4. However, her character's journey came to a sudden end and that left fans disheartened. Soon after Jasmin Bhasin made an exit from Naagin 4, Rashami Desai became the new entrant on the show.

ALSO READ| Rashami Desai To Replace Jasmin Bhasin In 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel'?

Rashami Desai was introduced as Shalakha in the supernatural television series. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Jasmin Bhasin was asked about the rumours that were prevailing her exit from Naagin 4. There were speculations that Rashami Desai is going to replace Jasmin Bhasin. However, the diva dismissed all the rumours by saying that it did not bother her at all.

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma And Jasmin Bhasin Groove To 'Naagin' Song At Private Party, Watch Video

Jasmin Bhasin said that her exit from the show was planned from day one. The diva added when she signed up for the role, she knew when and why will her character die and make an exit. Jasmin Bhasin was well aware of what was going to happen and she gave her nod for the same. According to the actor, it wasn’t in her hands as it was written in the script.

ALSO READ| Naagin 4 Actor Jasmin Bhasin To Quit The Ekta Kapoor Show? Read Details

Jasmin Bhasin further shut all the rumours saying the speculations came from random people and not from her or Rashami Desai’s PR quotes or bytes. Hence such criticism from random people does not matter her. When Jasmin Bhasin was asked if she would like to work with Rashami Desai in the future.

The diva replied saying yes it would be a pleasure working with her. According to Jasmin, Rashami Desai is a great actor with phenomenal acting skills. Recently, it was also rumoured that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla will also make an entry in Naagin 4. However, nothing has been confirmed officially by the makers yet.

ALSO READ| Jasmin Bhasin's Most Stylish Looks That You Must Check Out Right Away

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.