Rashami Desai Shares Major Throwback Picture From Her Brother's Wedding

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lockdown in India and in several other countries. Filming and production have shut down as a precaution method. Celebrities are spending time with their loved ones and they recently started sharing their throwback pictures. Rashami Desai is seen doing the same in her recent post.

Rashami Desai’s major throwback picture

Rashami Desai has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. She recently uploaded a throwback picture. It is from her brother’s wedding, where Rashami is seen wearing a red and orange sari with a heavy design. She further told her fans to post their old picture with their family and she would share some of them in her story. Her Brother Buland Desai is also seen in one of the photo. Check out her post.

Rashami Desai is spending her quarantine with her family. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has uploaded several pictures with her family and mentioned that she is enjoying her time with them as it is difficult otherwise. Rashami also urged fans to follow the necessary guidelines in avoiding COVID-19. Take a look at her posts.

In an interview with a newspaper, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist opened up about her battle with depression and revealed that her family helped her tide over the predicament. Describing her feelings, she said that one starts feeling low, self-esteem is hit, self-confidence is almost zero. One becomes moody and sad and choices change. She said that during such times, one should be with people who want to see you grow and can help you in that growth. She said that one should move ahead and never give up.

