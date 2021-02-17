Dimpy Ganguly Stuns In Yellow To Signal The Arrival Of Spring; Celebrates Vasant Panchami

Indian reality star and model Dimpy Ganguly recently took to social media to share a bunch of family pictures from the recent Vasant Panchami celebrations. In the pictures, all members of the family can be seen donning shades of yellow while they mark the arrival of spring. They can also be seen following a few rituals and traditions which are a major part of the special day. Through the caption for the post, Dimpy Ganguly has mentioned that it has been feeling a lot like spring in the last few days. Her fans have flooded the comments section of the post as they are loving the happy pictures and the celebrations.

Dimpy Ganguly celebrates Vasant Panchami

Indian model Dimpy Ganguly recently shared a series of family pictures as they celebrated Vasant Panchami at home and fans have been loving the sweet bond and happy faces. In the first picture, she is seen posing with her husband Rohit Roy and her two kids, Reanna and Aryaan. They are all seen snuggling up around the sofa while Rohit is kneeling right next to it. In the next picture, their parents have joined the frame and they all look content and excited about the festival. In the last click of the series, Reanna Roy is seen writing a few Bengali words on a clean slate, which is a major part of the Saraswati Pooja as she is considered the Goddess of education and knowledge.

Dimpy Ganguly has opted for a simple yet elegant yellow saree to suit the occasion. The saree has a golden border and a few intricate designs in blue and yellow. She has paired up the saree with a bright pink blouse which stands in contrast with the bright yellow colour. Her hair has been left open with light makeup to suit the look. Rohit Roy has opted for a yellow kurta while the kids have also replicated their parents’ style.

Read Vasant Panchami Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share On The Auspicious Day

Also read International Vedic School To Be Built On The Banks Of Bhagirathi: Uttarakhand CM

In the comments section of the post, Dimpy Ganguly has received a lot of love from her fans. A few people have wished her on the occasion while speaking highly of the family pictures. Some people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their thoughts.

Read UP STF Busts Massive Terror Plot, Arrests Two PFI Members With Huge Quantity Of Explosives

Also read 'Ease Of Living Govt's Mantra', Rajnath Singh Launches E-Chhawani Portal For Cantonments

Image Courtesy: Dimpy Ganguly Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.