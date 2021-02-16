Vasant Panchami Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share On The Auspicious Day

This year, Vasant Panchami will be celebrated all over India on February 16. The day marks the preparation for the arrival of the spring season. It is also known as Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja. On this day, devotees worship goddess Saraswati to seek her blessings. The celebrations of the festival vary in different states and regions of India. The yellow colour is considered the favourite colour of the goddess Saraswati. Therefore, yellow is a major part of celebrations, decorations and attires on the day.

It is also considered as the start of preparation for Holika or Holi which is celebrated 40 days later. People will celebrate Vasant Panchami 2021 by sharing Vasant Panchami quotes, Vasant Panchami wishes and Vasant Panchami images. Here is a look at some of the best Vasant Panchami greetings, wishes, quotes and images to share on the day.

Vasant Panchami quotes

Spring is in the air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami!

Saraswathi Namasthubhyam, Varadey Kaamarupinee!Vidhyarambham Karishyami,Sidhir bhavathu mey sada ! Happy Saraswati Jayanti

Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass the life's tests with ease.

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami!

There is cheerfulness in the air and sweetness in the song of birds as Spring comes near. Happy Basant Panchami.

Worship Goddess Sarawati to remove ignorance and attain knowledge, shed darkness, encompass the light, reject mediocrity and embrace spiritedness. Happy Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami to you.

Vasant Panchami wishes

May you be untouched by darkness and ignorance. Here's wishing you an illuminated life—Happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to you.

May Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom. May the divine grace of Goddess Saraswati be with you. May the power of knowledge light up your life and Goddess Saraswati's blessings shine on you.

Kitabo Ka Sath Ho, Pen Par Hath Ho Copiya Aapke Pas Ho, Padhai Din Raat Ho Jindagi Ke Har Imtehan Me Aap Pass Ho...!!!" "Wish U Happy Basant Panchami

On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you Wear yellow and bloom life mustard fields; Fly Kites and soar into the sky like them; Welcome the Spring season and shed lethargy; And burn evils like Holika pyre. Happy Basant Panchmi 2020.

May you be bestowed with knowledge and wisdom... have a blessed Vasant Panchami!

Here's wishing you and your family ahead of Basant Panchami. May you be showered with the best of all that you have hoped for.

Aapko Basant Panchami ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

May you be showered with Goddess Saraswati's choicest blessings on Basant Panchami.

May you succeed in eliminating ignorance and darkness from your life with the blessings of Maa Saraswati. Here's extending my warm greetings and best wishes ahead of Vasant Panchami

Vasant Panchami greetings

Let’s flaunt our dresses in yellow hues; Worship Goddess Saraswati with all divinity, And share yellow sweets with all the swoon! Happy Basant Panchami!

I Pray to Goddess Saraswati for You That, This Great Occasion of Basant Panchami, ay bring a huge wealth of Knowledge for you and may you be blessed by goddess Saraswati. Wish you a joyful Basant Panchami.

The harsh winter ends, spring is God-sent;

A song on every lip; reminding one of yore;

Nature at its very best, charting a new course;

The flowers bloom, let’s romance to the core!

Happy Basant Panchami!

With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather. Happy Basant Panchmi!

On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields; Fly kites and soar into the sky like them; Welcome the spring season and shed lethargy; And burn all the evils like Holika’s pyre.

May Maa Saraswati shower you with her choicest blessings and may you lead a healthy life.

Basant Panchami is a joyous occasion that celebrates Goddess Saraswati and the virtues that she represents. Educate yourself to remove ignorance and reach out to the needy who wish to embrace learning and knowledge — happy Saraswati Puja to you.

May you be untouched by darkness and ignorance. Here's wishing you an illuminated life — happy Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja to you.

Ahead of Basant Panchami, here's wishing you and your family, a very healthy happy and prosperous life. May you be blessed by Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and learning.

Vasant Panchami images

Image credits: Pixabay