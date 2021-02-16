'Ease Of Living Govt's Mantra', Rajnath Singh Launches E-Chhawani Portal For Cantonments

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched the e-Chhawani portal terming 'ease of living' as the government's mantra. This portal will aim to offer services to more than 20 lakh citizens living in 62 Cantonment Boards across the country. Singh said that residents of cantonment areas can register their complaints and resolve them while sitting at home. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was also present at the event.

Ease of Living for people living in Cantonments is our Mantra. Launching e-Chhawani Portal. https://t.co/P5o5PGqmOh — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 16, 2021

"Residents of Cantonment areas can register their complaints regarding civic issues and resolve them while sitting at home. Our government is committed to refine the system and improve the Ease of Living for people through a multi-tenancy central platform," Singh said.

The 'e-Chhawani' portal will provide online municipal services to more than 20 lakh citizens across 62 Cantonment Boards through a multi-tenancy central platform.

While stressing that it is a step towards smart governance to provide citizen-centric services to residents of Cantonment areas across the country, Defence Minister said, "With this portal, municipal services will be easily provided to the people. They can get their documents like trade licence, sewerage connectivity applications, online application for renewal of leases, online registration of births and deaths can be made through the portal".

Singh further stated that for the world India has become a country of expectations and government is making changes to make the system citizen-friendly.

"In the trade and economy sectors, India has become a country of expectations for the world. We request the people associated with consumer boards to take the portal's feedback on regular periods. The government is making changes to make the system citizen-friendly," he added.

Defence Minister also wished the nation on the eve of Basant Panchami, he tweeted, "Best wishes to all of you on Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. May this holy festival brings joy, knowledge and good health to your life, this is my wish".

वसंत पंचमी एवं सरस्वती पूजा की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आपके जीवन में हर्ष, उल्लास, ज्ञान और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए, यही मेरी कामना है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 16, 2021

