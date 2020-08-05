Dipika Chikhlia On Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: 'Feels Like Diwali Has Come Early This Year'

Recently, actor Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s cult drama, Ramayana, expressed her excitement over Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. Taking to her Instagram handle, Dipika Chikhlia shared a picture of herself and mentioned that ‘the long wait is finally over’, as ‘Ramlala is coming back home’. Take a look at Dipika Chikhlia’s post:

'Feels like Diwali has come early this year': Dipika Chikhlia

Adding to the same, Dipika mentioned that ‘it will be a spectacular experience’ and revealed that ‘it feels like Diwali has come early this year’. Expressing her excitement, Dipika Chikhlia also admitted being 'emotional' and added that she is 'eagerly waiting for the ceremony’. In the caption, Dipika also spoke about not being able to celebrate Raksha Bandhan festivities this year.

Recently, Dipika shared a video message for fans on Instagram, which features the actor holding a Diwali lamp. As seen in the video shared, Dipika Chikhlia congratulated people and also spoke about 'welcoming the lord back after a struggle of 500 years'. Take a look:

Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. A total of 175 eminent guests will attend the event including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. PM Narendra Modi will perform the Shila Pujan, Bhumi Pujan and Karma Shila Pujan and will also lay the foundation stone. Several BJP veterans like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi will attend via video-conference amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. Sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers have been brought for the Bhumi Pujan. Besides PM Modi, other noted personalities like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel shall attend the event.

