Then And Now: 'Ramayan' Actor Sunil Lahri & Dipika Chikhlia's Photo To Check Out Right Now

Amid the coronavirus crisis, several actors are quarantining themselves inside the house. Even while being inside the house, Ramayan actors Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri are sharing several throwback pictures. Check out the recent throwback pictures shared by the on-screen Sita and Lakshman.

ALSO READ | Ramayan Breaks World record, Becomes Most-watched entertainment Show Globally: Doordarshan

Dipika Chikhalia shares throwback picture with Sunil Lahri

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dipika Chikhalia has been sharing numerous throwback pictures that are transporting fans back to the Ramayan days. Recently, the actor shared yet another interesting picture with her co-star Sunil Lahri. In the first picture, we can see both Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri in a still from their show, Ramayan.

In the second picture, one can spot both Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri together at another event. The picture is proof that even though years have passed, both the actors have managed to stay young. Dipika Chikhalia further wrote in the caption, “Now And then ...and forever .....some relationship grown with time when you feed it with respect .....shoot diaries”.

ALSO READ | Jeetendra, Jaya Prada & 'Ramayan' Fame Arun Govil Starrer Hit Film 'Lav Kush' Movie Trivia

Take a look at Dipika Chikhalia’s post here:

As soon as Dipika Chikhalia shared the picture, fans started reminiscing the old days. One fan page of Dipika Chikhalia wrote, “You both are looking so beautiful and cute. thanks for sharing this cute pic”. Several fans praised the actors on their work and also spoke about how they admired the onscreen Sita and Lakshman.

(Image Source: Dipika Chikhalia Instagram)

Dipika Chikhalia’s co-star Sunil Lahri also shared a throwback picture of the duo on his social media. He shared the same pictures and termed it ‘then & now’. Sunil Lahri further wrote, “Dipika ji and myself Ramayan ki shooting aur abhi ki shooting ....abhi ki shooting kaun si ho sakti hai thoda dimag lagaiye...? aur same photograph Autograph ke sath Paiye”.

ALSO READ | Swwapnil Joshi's Kids Cannot Believe He Played Role Of Kush In 'Uttar Ramayan'

Take a look at Sunil Lahri's post here:

About the show

Dipika Chikhalia played the role of Sita in the 1987 Ramanand Sagar-directed Ramayan. On the other hand, Sunil Lahri played the role of Lakshman. Both the actors gained huge praise and popularity for their role in Ramayan. The show also starred Arun Govil, Arvind Trivedi, Sunil Lahri, Dara Singh along with Dipika Chikhalia.

The show was an enormous hit with the audience back in 1987 and 1988. Ramayan has also aired again in April 2020 during the pandemic. During the re-telecast, the show went on to earn a huge amount of viewership that broke several records.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayan' Actor Dipika Chikhlia Shares Throwback Pic Of 'sisters Waiting In A Queue'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.