'Ramayan’ Fame Dipika Chikhlia Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fairytale Love Story; See Pics

Ramayan's Sita, Dipika Chikhlia recently took to her social media to share her love story with her husband with fans, and it did not look any less than a fairytale. In a brief post, the Ramayan actor revealed how she met her 'real-life' Ram, Hemant Topiwala. Dipika Chikhlia shared a beautiful picture of herself as a lovely bride from her wedding day and gave an account of her first meeting with her husband Hemant in the caption.

Also Read: Ramayan's Sita Aka Dipika Chikhlia Has Suggestion As Shivaling, Idols Excavated At Ayodhya

Dipika Chikhlia revealed how she met her 'real-life' Ram Hemant Topiwala

The Ramayan actor met Hemant Topiwala first on the sets of the film, Sun Meri Laila. She revealed that Hemant's family had been selling and manufacturing traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since the year, 1961. The Ramayan actor revealed that in the film, she had to model for an ad film which was co-incidentally Shingar Cosmetics, and Hemant had come to watch the shoot for that particular scene which marked their first meeting.

Also Read: Dipika Chikhlia Recalls The Day She 'walked Through A Corridor As Dipika & Became Sitaji'

Dipika Chikhlia added that even though both of them got busy with their respective lives after that, they both were very much on 'each other's minds' until they met again. The Ramayan actor also shared a glimpse of the ad shoot which she had done for Shingar cosmetics. Dipika Chikhlia also revealed that her husband's cosmetic brand still makes traditional kajal, kumkum, and bindi.

Also Read: Ramayan Diaries: Dipika Chikhlia Aka Ramayan's Sita "happy" To Be Stereotyped?

Dipika Chikhlia got engaged to Hemant Topiwala on her birthday

The Ramayan actor then completed explaining her beautiful love story which ended up into her wedding with Hemant Topiwala with her third Instagram post. Dipika Chikhlia revealed that during their first meeting, they had spoken a lot about each other's careers and that they, fortunately, met again near a parlor near the Ramayan actor's home. In what seemed to be an endearing revelation, Dipika revealed that Hemant told her that she was 'playing on in his mind' for all these years.

The Ramayan actor added that they met again on April 28, 1991, through a family friend and ended up chatting for almost two hours. Dipika further said that they both were sure that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with each other and got engaged the very next day in a small roka ceremony which also happened to be her birthday. They finally got married later that year. The Ramayan actor also shared a beautiful picture of their wedding ceremony.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.