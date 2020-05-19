Dipika Chikhlia Recalls The Day She 'walked Through A Corridor As Dipika & Became Sitaji'

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is being aired again on Star Plus to keep people entertained during the Coronavirus lockdown. However, the show has broken the internet and gained more popularity than before. The mythological show had even broken viewership record across the globe. Recently, actor Dipika Chikhlia who immortalised the role of Sita took to her Instagram account to post her most memorable picture from the sets along with a beautiful caption about her journey with Ramayan.

Dipika Chikhlia shares a throwback picture from the sets of Ramayan

Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita from Ramayan took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful picture of herself from the sets of Ramayan. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "It’s that 1 step .and that one day , that changes who you are ,and your life ...one such walk ..I waked as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I became sitaji ...I was reborn ....#sita#seeta#love#fans#family#walk#dressing#sisters#royal#shy#future#sisters#ramayan#sagarworld#shivsagarchopra #tv#television". The throwback picture of Sita garnered attention and thousands liked the picture.

In a virtual media interaction a couple of weeks ago, Dipika Chikhlia along with Sunil Lahri and Prem Sagar revealed a couple of tidbits from the sets and her experience of playing the mythological character. She said how people would come from far and wide to seek the blessings of her and Arun Govil (Ram), seeing them as gods instead of actors.

Prem Sagar also added that on one instance a bus full of people from Vijayawada had arrived on their sets in Gujarat and the production team had provided hospitality to the whole group.

Further in the conversation, Dipika Chikhlia talked about being stereotyped after playing Sita in Ramayan. She revealed how she was "happy" to be stereotyped because that is what brought her fame and gave her the opportunities she had so far. However, she revealed how she had to carry herself in a certain way in public and dress accordingly to keep up with her image of Sita ji from Ramayan.

Dipika Chikhlia had further revealed in the conversation that she wants to explore herself as an actor. However, the character of Sita will always be a part of her. She also said if she was recast again for Ramayan, she would rather play Kaikeyi this time because the many grey shades of the character appealed to her as an actor. On that note, Dipika Chikhlia also added that currently, she was working on the biopic, Sarojini.

