Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia has suggestion as Shivaling, idols excavated at Ayodhya

Months after the Ayodhya verdict and the initiation of the construction of the Ram Temple, the unearthing of Shivaling and broken idols at the Ram Janmabhoomi site became a talking point on Thursday. Dipika Chikhlia, someone closely associated with the principles of Lord Ram, courtesy her role in the iconic show Ramayan, reacted with delight at the discovery. The actor stated that any ruins that were found from Ayodhya or any other part of the country, that was authenticated to be from Lord Ram’s rule, should be respected and be kept in a museum.

READ: Subramanian Swamy Issues First Response As Shivaling & Idols Dug Up At Ayodhya Temple Site

Ramayan’ Sita Dipika Chikhlia made her comments on Twitter on Friday. The actor was responding to a tweet by American writer-activist David Frawley.

He had written that Ayodhya was ‘rising again’ from the ‘shadows of destructive invaders and biased historians.’ Dipika echoed Frawley’s views that the sacred artifacts and temple ruins be preserved in a museum for the ‘real history of India's most famous ancient city.’

Here are the tweets

Any ruins found from ayodhya or any part of india which is auntenticated as it’s from the ram ji rule should be treated with respect and kept in a museum https://t.co/vNkx7kOnBL — Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@ChikhliaDipika) May 22, 2020

It’d be interesting to see what Arun Govil aka Lord Ram from Ramayan has to say on the discovery. Recently, he was asked that with the Ayodhya verdict and the start of the process for the construction of the Ram temple, one could envisage the beginning of a ‘Ram Rajya.’ He had then responded that living by three principles of Lord Ram’s personality, like determination, self-control and discipline could help one in accomplishing anything for the country.

हम सबने शुरुआत तो कर दी है रामराज्य की सही परिभाषा समझने की. यदि हम राम जी के व्यक्तित्व के तीन गुण - संकल्प, संयम और मर्यादा को अपना लें तो हम सब अपने देश के लिए कुछ भी कर सकते हैं. #रामायण https://t.co/Thr96WtreX — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

READ: Massive Finding At Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi: Shivaling, Broken Idols & Pillars excavated

Earlier, BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy had said that he was not surprised and stated that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had not ‘dug enough’ earlier.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he was quoted as saying, "I am not surprised as between 2002-2005, Archaeological Survey of India had found many but they didn't dig enough. In the report they gave to Allahabad High Court, they had said very clearly that there were enough indications that there were structures of the erstwhile temple found in bits and pieces in the digging they had done." "At that time, they had limited objectives and that was to see below the masjid, there was any evidence of a pre-existing temple and as soon as they found some artefacts, they concluded and the matter was taken up for the final hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case. Now, we are re-building a temple and naturally, they will dig much deeper and hence I am not surprised at all about what they have just discovered," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

A five-foot Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of various gods were unearthed at the Ram Janmabhoomi site at Ayodhya. Champat Rai, General Secy of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust, was quoted as saying that the discovery took place when the ground was being levelled at the site.

READ: Arun Govil Answers If 'Ram Rajya' Can Be Envisaged As Ram Mandir Comes Closer To Reality

READ: COVID-19: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Donates Rs 11 Lakhs To PM-CARES Fund

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.