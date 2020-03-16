Dipika Kakar Posts An Emotional Farewell As 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Draws To An End

The popular Hindi TV serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will go off air soon. The lead actor of the show, Dipika Kakar, penned down an emotional note about the journey and the people associated with it. She has also thanked a huge number of people through the post.

Dipika’s emotional note as the show comes to an end

Dipika Kakar recently shared an emotional note as her popular daily show, Kahaan Hun Kahaan Tum is to soon go off air. She posted a picture of herself from the show while she added a thank you note with it. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how her character Sonakshi Rastogi is bidding farewell to the audiences. She has mentioned how she is thankful for all the love and blessing that she has received in the form of Sonakshi and Parvati. She has written how special the journey was and has mentioned how Sandiip Sikcand was the one to helped her get into the skin of the character. She has also thanked him for believing in her. Dipika Kakar also thanked the channel, the producers and other people associated with the show. Towards the end, she also made a special mention of the people who liked and supported the show. Have a look at the post here.

Fairytale ending for Sonakshi and Rohit?

At the end of the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi are seen heading towards a happily ever after. Nishi’s truth is out in front of the entire family and they all come together to welcome Sonakshi back into the house.

Image Courtesy: Dipika Kakar Instagram

