Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Dipika Kakar Takes A Dig At Trolls With Her Latest Post?

Television actor and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar, who is currently playing the lead in Star Plus' family-drama Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has always expressed and poured love on her husband and family on social media. She also often accompanies her posts with heartwarming captions. However, the caption of her recent post looks more like a befitting reply to her haters.

READ | Karan V Grover And Dipika Kakkar's 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' To Go Off Air?

Interestingly, Dipika Kakar shared a picture featuring her with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law, Saba. As part of the caption, Dipika Kakkar wrote a brief note that read, 'Yes my world, my life is the two of you.... @shoaib2087 & @saba_ka_jahaan I love u both more than my life!!! Jo ye baat samajhte hain wo mere aziz hain, jo nahi .... unhe MAI kuch nahi samajhti 😂😂😂! PDA to PDA hi sahi... kam se kam mere paas itna faltu waqt to nahi ki kisi aur ke zindagi ki khushiyon ko, Kisiki family ko bura bolun 🙈'. Later, her sister-in-law Saba penned a comment and wrote, 'Blessed to u have you in our life.. Alhamdulillah ma sha Allah 🖤', in the comments section.

READ | 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update Feb 17: Rohit Learns About Pari's Pregnancy

Dipika Kakar's fan flooded her comments section with heart emoticons. On the other side, many others supported her caption. Many fans and followers praised her.

Check out her post below.

READ | Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update February 13: Sonakshi Gets A New Job

Apart from Dipika Kakar's post, her on-going serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has also become a hot topic for fans and the audience. Reportedly, it is speculated that Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum might go off-air soon. Whereas, no official statement or confirmation has been made from the channel or the lead actors. As soon as the news surfaced on the internet, #SaveKHKT took over the micro-blogging platform Twitter. Reportedly, the channel is planning to launch a few new shows and because of time slots, they want to end the show by mid-march.

READ | Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Written Update Feb 11: Rohit Cries After Seeing Sonakshi In Hospital

(Cover Image Courtesy: Dipika Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.