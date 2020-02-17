Karan V Grover And Dipika Kakkar's 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' To Go Off Air?

Dipika Kakkar and Karan V Grover's television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will be going off-air soon. The rumours of the show coming to an end have been doing the rounds for a while now. The lead actor of the show, Karan V Grover has now confirmed the news in an interview with an entertainment portal. Confirming the news, he revealed that the last episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will be aired on March 14, 2020.

The show also stars Dipika Kakkar in the lead. After Karan V Grover confirmed the news, fans have expressed their disappointed on Twitter. Fans of the show are trending the hashtag "SaveKHKT" in an attempt to convince makers to not end the show.

Here’s how fans are reacting:

#SaveKHKT



This pair rules on million hearts

Don't broke those hearts

We wanna see them for long pic.twitter.com/keeCNQP6DX — Payel🥰 (@ItsMePayel_) February 16, 2020

This is for those who doesn't know to Save drafts

1st step Wrote what you want

Left space to put hashtag

2nd step click on that x you will get option to save... save it

Look that the 3rd screen shot Top the draft option is there.... #SaveKHKT pic.twitter.com/wtawlvsPFh — Payel🥰 (@ItsMePayel_) February 16, 2020

I really don't knw but I really feel Sona is also playing along Sumit infront of Rohit nw just2 knw d truth 4rm Rohit's mouth but sumit doesn't knw what Sona is upto as I feel she has really started doubting Ro abt taunts n his excessive drinking🤐 #SaveKHKT #KahaanHumKahaanTum pic.twitter.com/5npYhlXlhq — ❣️ Meethi Churi ❣️ (@shahzadisurana) February 16, 2020

THE SOLE REASON I WAS & I AM WATCHING KHKT IS MY DR SURGEON/KVG ❤

AND I WON'T LET HIM GO LIKE THIS 💔🤧🤞#SaveKHKT #KaranVGrover pic.twitter.com/i5NYEvqnHa — Juhi 💔🙃 (@Juhi_Jain_) February 16, 2020

About Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the characters of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different fields.

