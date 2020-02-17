The Debate
Karan V Grover And Dipika Kakkar's 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' To Go Off Air?

Television News

Karan V Grover starrer 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' will be going off air on March 14, 2020. The show stars Dipika Kakkar in the lead role too.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
karan v grover

Dipika Kakkar and Karan V Grover's television show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will be going off-air soon. The rumours of the show coming to an end have been doing the rounds for a while now. The lead actor of the show, Karan V Grover has now confirmed the news in an interview with an entertainment portal. Confirming the news, he revealed that the last episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will be aired on March 14, 2020.

The show also stars Dipika Kakkar in the lead. After Karan V Grover confirmed the news, fans have expressed their disappointed on Twitter. Fans of the show are trending the hashtag "SaveKHKT" in an attempt to convince makers to not end the show. 

Here’s how fans are reacting:

About Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is a romantic drama television series that started premiering on June 17, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is bankrolled by Sandiip Sikcand under the banner of SOL productions. The plot of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the characters of Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. Both are completely different individuals belonging to different fields. 

 

 

