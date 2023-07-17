Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Visit A Clinic With Their Son | Photos

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their son on June 21.They have been keeping fans updated about their journey as parents via their social media channel. Now, the actors are in the news again. On Monday, July 17, the new parents were snapped at a clinic in Mumbai with their baby. This is their second public appearance after bringing their child home.

3 things you need to know

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child after five years of their marriage.

A few days ago, they brought their baby home from NICU.

New parents snapped in town

Dipika and Shoaib were snapped with their baby at a clinic in Khar. They, reportedly, visited a Womens Hospital for a routine checkup. The baby was with them. The stars briefly interacted with the media. Their baby was delivered prematurely. He was in the NICU for more than two weeks after his birth. A few days ago, both Dipika and their baby were discharged from the hospital.

(Dipika and Shoaib were snapped interacting with the health staff | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Dipika and Shoaib snapped with their baby | Image: Varinder Chawla)

What is the name of Dipika and Shoaib's son?

The couple recently revealed that they have named their son Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim. In the vlog, they opened up about the meaning of Ruhaan. They said it means "kind-hearted and spiritual". The name reveal was followed by celebrations with their family, in which they were seen cutting the train-themed cake. However, the new parents haven't revealed the face of their baby.

(Dipika and Shoaib snapped with son Ruhaan | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Dipika and Shoaib were co-stars on Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love on its sets. After dating for several years, the couple got married in February 2018. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.