Dipika Kakkar Plays Badminton With Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim Amidst Self-quarantine Period

Dipika Kakkar is a television actor who was seen as Sonakshi Rastogi in the Star Plus serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Since the Coronavirus crisis in the country, many celebrities have been practising self-quarantine and are also urging their fans to practice social distancing.

ALSO READ | Karan V Grover And Dipika Kakkar's 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' To Go Off Air?

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim's quality time amidst self-quarantine

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Dipika Kakkar was recently found spending some quality time with her husband and family amidst the Coronavarius outbreak. The actor is observing a quarantine period restricting herself to her home and not stepping outside unless extremely necessary. Dipika Kakkar shared a video on her Instagram story where she is seen playing badminton with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. She wore a skirt and a black T-shirt while Shoaib was seen in a plain Tshirt and shorts.

ALSO READ| Countries In The World That Are NOT Affected By Coronavirus? Here Is A Complete List

The couple is often sharing adorable posts with each other on their social media handles. The duo used to work in the same serial titled Sasural Simar Ka for quite a long time before marrying each other.

ALSO READ | Quarantine Tips To Maintain Mental Well-being During Coronavirus Outbreak

Dipika Kakkar during Coronavirus outbreak

The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India has reached to 298 as of March 21. Recently, after the government declared to shut down public places till March 31, the IMPPA also imposed the rule. However, before the IMPPA passed the rule, Dipika Kakkar’s show had concluded and she had shared an emotional post on her Instagram.

Many TV actors are doing their part to spread awareness about the partial lockdown in the country. Celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ishita Dutta, Karanvir Bohra, Karan V Grover, Neha Pendse and even Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma have taken to their Instagram to appeal to the public to observe Janata Curfew tomorrow i.e. on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakkar's Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Writes An Open Letter Lashing Out At Show Contestants For Mocking Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.