Countries In The World That Are NOT Affected By Coronavirus? Here Is A Complete List

180 countries in the world (including the territories and 1 international conveyance) are said to be affected by the coronavirus according to the latest reports (Data source: worldometer). WHO defines the coronavirus as the kind of virus that causes "illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV)". Take a look at the map below to know the places affected all over the world.

Coronavirus Map: All the Countries Affected by Coronavirus

Image courtesy: WHO, Esri (Data depict the numbers till March 19 as reflected on the WHO website)

35 countries not affected by Coronavirus (as of March 20)

COVID-19 has reached approximately 183 countries. The outbreak reportedly originated in the city of Wuhan in December 2019. Check out the list of 38 countries that are not affected by the virus yet.

Belize,

Burundi,

Cape Verde,

The central African Republic,

Chad,

Comoros,

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea,

Dominica,

Eritrea,

The Federated States of Micronesia,

Grenada,

Guinea-Bissau,

Haiti,

Kiribati,

The Kyrgyz Republic,

Libya,

Madagascar,

Malawi,

Mali,

Mauritius,

Montenegro,

Mozambique,

Nauru,

The Republic of Yemen,

Saint Kitts and Nevis,

Samoa,

Sierra Leone,

São Tomé and Príncipe,

Tajikistan,

Timor-Leste,

Turkmenistan,

Tuvalu,

Uganda,

Vanuatu,

Western Sahara

How to identify the symptoms of the Coronavirus? When and how to use masks?

The symptoms of Coronavirus infected patients as mentioned by WHO include fever, cough, breathing difficulties. Severe cases also may contract pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even lead to death. Below are some pictures and videos to help one understand how to use a mask effectively and when should a person actually use it.

Image courtesy: WHO

Safety measures for coronavirus

Take a look at these safety measures that one needs to incorporate to protect themselves from the novel COVID-19 virus. These measures are advocated by WHO where they elaborate on the things people can practice to protect themselves and others from the Coronavirus. The pictorials by WHO also show how to wash your hands properly. Washing one's hands are said to be the basic and the topmost prevention measure one can practice keeping the virus at bay.

WHO advises covering the mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, it is also advised to consume only those non-vegetarian food that is thoroughly cooked. WHO advises avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness like coughing and sneezing.

Image courtesy: WHO

Image courtesy: WHO

Coronavirus update: Latest update as of March 20

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES- 265,672

Active cases - 147,166

Recovered cases - 90,603

Deaths - 11,176

Data source: worldometers (last updated: March 20, 2020, 22:46 GMT)

