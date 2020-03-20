Countries In The World That Are NOT Affected By Coronavirus? Here Is A Complete List

180 countries in the world (including the territories and 1 international conveyance) are said to be affected by the coronavirus according to the latest reports (Data source: worldometer). WHO defines the coronavirus as the kind of virus that causes "illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV)". Take a look at the map below to know the places affected all over the world.
Image courtesy: WHO, Esri (Data depict the numbers till March 19 as reflected on the WHO website)
ALSO READ| COVID-19: Katrina Kaif's Fitness Class For People Who Are Socially Isolating Themselves
COVID-19 has reached approximately 183 countries. The outbreak reportedly originated in the city of Wuhan in December 2019. Check out the list of 38 countries that are not affected by the virus yet.
ALSO READ| Coronavirus Lockdown: Chris Gayle Delights Fans By Enjoying Workout At Home; Watch Video
The symptoms of Coronavirus infected patients as mentioned by WHO include fever, cough, breathing difficulties. Severe cases also may contract pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even lead to death. Below are some pictures and videos to help one understand how to use a mask effectively and when should a person actually use it.
Image courtesy: WHO
Take a look at these safety measures that one needs to incorporate to protect themselves from the novel COVID-19 virus. These measures are advocated by WHO where they elaborate on the things people can practice to protect themselves and others from the Coronavirus. The pictorials by WHO also show how to wash your hands properly. Washing one's hands are said to be the basic and the topmost prevention measure one can practice keeping the virus at bay.
WHO advises covering the mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, it is also advised to consume only those non-vegetarian food that is thoroughly cooked. WHO advises avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness like coughing and sneezing.
Image courtesy: WHO
Image courtesy: WHO
ALSO READ| Hina Khan Urges Fans To Workout At Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES- 265,672
Active cases - 147,166
Recovered cases - 90,603
Deaths - 11,176
Data source: worldometers (last updated: March 20, 2020, 22:46 GMT)