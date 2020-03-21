Quarantine Tips To Maintain Mental Well-being During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus pandemic has been increasing day by day. Health officials are constantly asking people to practice self-quarantine and do not stay in crowded places. Seeing the world undergoing something so deadly has created a major panic kind of situation among people. The death tolls and the rise of Coronavirus are directly affecting the mental health of people. Even after they choose to stay home and practice social distancing, they are constantly affected by what is happening outside. Therefore, it is important for an individual to take care of their mental health. Here are a few quarantine tips for your mental health.

How to improve mental health?

Stretch it out

Stretching is essential, says Dr. Lee, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, because it helps maintain flexibility. The Mayo Clinic says you should be stretching at least two to three times a week. And you should hold each stretch for 30 seconds for most areas and up to 60 seconds for sore or problem areas. Don’t bounce, which can cause injury. Expect to feel tension while you’re stretching, but not pain.

Be mindful to support your immune system

Mindfulness, which can be defined as present moment awareness, has been growing in popularity more and more each year, and now is a great time to try it out for yourself. Just five minutes of meditation each day can help you reset your mind and your perspective. But you don’t have to be “mindful” in a meditative way if it doesn’t work for you. Taking a bath or reading a book or and staying off social media during these times will help to clear your mind and relax.

Limit Media Intake

Taking breaks from the news and social media helps distance yourself, even a little, from what’s going on and avoid getting overwhelmed. When you’re spending time doing another activity, you’re automatically removing yourself from the barrage of news and social media that can be hard to avoid.

Make Time to unwind

Make time for projects that make you happy. Spend time reading, writing, knitting, decluttering, painting, meditating or doing yoga are namely a few things to do at home. If you like to cook, plan out your next few days of meals and cook healthy dishes for yourself and everyone in your house using what you have on hand. This will also challenge your creativity and help you fight boredom.

Work on your breathing

Ms.Johnson recommends a technique called diaphragmatic breathing. Lie down on your back and put your hands on your abdominal region. When you breathe in, make your belly rise. And when you breathe out, your belly should fall. Stay in that position and take 10 deep breaths. This will reduce anxiety and help you to stay normal.

