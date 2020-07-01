'Sasural Simar Ka' Actors Avika Gor And Dipika Kakar Have A Nostalgic Virtual Reunion

It was certainly a treat for all the die-hard fans of Sasural Simar Ka as actors Avika Gor and Dipika Kakar, who played sisters on the show, had a lovely virtual reunion yesterday. The occasion was made even more special as the day that is June 30, 2020, also marked Avika's birthday. The live chat session was started by Dipika who connected with her onscreen sister to wish her on her birthday. The two went a trip down the memory lane about the fond memories from their show, Sasural Simar Ka which was truly endearing to witness.

Dipika Kakar spoke about her cooking

Sharing the video on her social media, Dipika also captioned it saying, 'Birthday Girl'. The actor also praised Avika for all her active philanthropic works. The video starts with Dipika wishing Avika on her birthday while the latter looks visibly delighted. Avika then also enquires about Dipika's husband Shoaib Ibrahim who also co-starred along with them on Sasural Simar Ka along with the well-being of the rest of her family.

The Balika Vadhu actor confesses to Dipika that she loves watching her fun videos on Instagram. Avika was also all praises for Dipika's cooking videos. To this, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor reveals that she loves cooking and a major portion of her lockdown was spent on trying new recipes.

Avika Gor talks about her NGO, Camp Diaries

Avika and Dipika also discuss the video wherein the latter had served her husband Shoaib a burnt omelet on his birthday and the two can be seen breaking into laughter while remembering it. The Bigg Boss 12 winner also appreciated Avika on her various initiatives for the underprivileged children. Avika reveals more about the initiative saying that she has joined hands with an NGO called Camp Diaries which aims at providing free extracurricular education to children in many schools.

Not only that but the former Sasural Simar Ka co-stars also discuss Dipika's pet Cuddle. Dipika reveals that Cuddle has become extremely naughty. Avika also says to their fans that she had a long chat with Dipika before the latter entered the Bigg Boss house. Avika went on to say that even though Dipika was nervous before her participation, she was sure that her onscreen sister would emerge victorious with the trophy. Take a look at the video.

