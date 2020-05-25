Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim's Weekend Was Filled With Happiness As They Celebrated Eid

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and went on to become one of the most loved on-screen couples. After this, both of them got married in real life too and have been setting relationship goals ever since. Now the couple has been married for over 2 years. Here is what Dipika and Shoaib's Eid weekend looked like.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Eid weekend

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim both have been a couple loved by all. But in this time of lockdown Dipkia has been not so active on social media if we compare her to her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika has been keeping her fans updated with her life but she does so very rarely. On the other hand, Shoaib Ibrahim has been very active on his social media. Let's take a look at their Eid weekend here.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram stories, Youtube and shared many things on the eid weekend. She took to her Youtube recently and shared a video of her making Mehendi at home. In her latest video, she showed how to make a perfect DIY Henna paste along with a new DIY Eid outfit. This video has got a lot of appreciation by fans. Take a look at the video here.

Dipika Kakar then took to her Instagram story and shared what she has been up to. At first, she shared boomerang where she is seen making imli ki chutney. After this, she shared a picture where she shared a fan's post who help her make the Mehendi that women wear on an auspicious day. In the end, she wished all her fans followers by writing "Chand Raat Mubarak". Check out all three posts here.

Shoaib Ibrahim

On May 23, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a picture of himself in a grey traditional outfit with a red vest on it. He captioned the picture and wrote "Ya Allah I Know I Am Not Perfect, But Thankyou For Loving Me Anyway. ðŸ¤² #alvidajummahmubarak". Take a look at the post here.

On Sunday, May 24, Shoaib took to his Instagram and shared a post where he was seen in a white kurta with a pattern printed in blue. In this picture, he also sported a turban. In the caption of the post, he wrote "Tujhe Kya Sunaun Mere Khuda, Tere Saamne Mera Haal Hai, Teri Ek Nazar Ki Baat Hai, Meri Zindagi Ka Sawal Hai ðŸ¤²". He also took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of his mother. Take a look at the posts here.

