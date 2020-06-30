Dipika Kakar's Husband Is 'excited Like A Child' As She Gifts Him A Guitar

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved onscreen turned real-life couples. The duo has often given many couple goals and still continue to do so. Recently, Dipika Kakar surprised her husband Shoaib Ibrahim with an amazing post-birthday gift. Shoaib Ibrahim was very excited to receive this gift as remarked by Dipika Kakar.

Shoaib Ibrahim gets excited as Dipika Kakar gifts him a guitar on his birthday

The actor took to social media to express her joy when her husband received the gift. A while back on June 20, Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his quarantine birthday. Dipika Kakar made sure that his birthday was celebrated well and Shoaib felt special as well. However now Dipika shared the gift that she has now presented him with days after his birthday. Dipika gifted Shoaib Ibrahim a black guitar for which the actor was quite delighted. Upon getting the gift Shoaib was “Excited Like a Child” an Instagram story by Dipika Kakar stated. The actor was clearly excited to receive the gift as he could be seen completely engrossed in trying to pluck its strings as he was candidly being clicked by his wife.

Both Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika met on the sets of their hit serial Sasural Simar Ka. It was on this serial that the couple played husband and wife and later got into a serious relationship. The couple has been married for a while now and fans love to adore the two actors. On June 20, Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his 33rd birthday. It was on this occasion that Dipika Kakar threw him a lovely celebration with a two-tier cake and mouth-watering delicacies to make his birthday extra special during the lockdown. The couple currently has been enjoying their time in lockdown as they help each other in various household chores, according to their Instagram feeds. Dipika Kakar has also now become the workout partner for her husband. During the lockdown, the couple has been sharing several pictures with their fans to keep them updated with their day to day activities.

