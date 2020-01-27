'Disco Raja' Starring Ravi Teja Climbs Up Box-office Collection Over Weekend

Disco Raja was one of the most highly anticipated films of Tollywood in 2020. Fans of Ravi Teja, the Telegu superstar, had huge expectations from the Sci-Fi film of the dapper actor. Apart from Ravi Teja, Disco Raja stars Payal Rajput, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore amidst several others. The music and dialogues of the film were already a hit on the internet prior to its release. Especially the Ravi Teja's 'Freak Out song' was the highlight of the film. Disco Raja released last weekend on January 24, 2020.

Also Read: Disco Raja: Ravi Teja Praised For His Performances, Movie Gets Mixed Reviews

Image Credit: Ravi Teja Instagram

Disco Raja Box-Office Collection

Now let us take a look at Disco Raja Box-Office Collection. Disco Raja received a decent opening at the box-office on Friday. The initial reviews hold a lot of importance for a film, and that's what worked for Disco Raja. Fans of Ravi Teja were highly impressed by his stellar performance in the film. However, the critics were not as impressed and found nothing new in the story plot. On Friday, Disco Raja box office collection was INR 4.10 crores.

Disco Raja Total Collection

Also Read:'Disco Raja' New Song 'Rum Pum Bum' Out, Bappi Lahiri Makes A Dazzling Comeback

On Saturday, Ravi Teja's Disco Raja picked up and earned INR. 3.70 crores worldwide. More reviews of the film started to do the rounds on social media and received somewhat mixed reactions from different Southern regions like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. By the end of Sunday, which happened to be a public holiday, Republic Day in India, Disco Raja rose up the numbers ladder at the box office and earned more than a decent figure.

Saturday box office collection: INR.3.70 crores

Sunday box office collection: INR. 4.50 crores

Disco Raja Total collection worldwide:INR.14.30 crores

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Appreciates Ravi Teja In The 'Disco Raja' Teaser On Social Media

This is the Disco Raja box office collection update for its first weekend starting from January 24 to January 26, 2020. As per reports, the film is predicted to do decent business in the coming week, due to Ravi Teja's presence in it. His performance is highly lauded by the audiences, which could be the reason for its rise in business.

Storyplot of Disco Raja

The story is a typical revenge-drama, with all the necessary elements of a masala film. Disco Raja revolves around the world of medicines, research and corruption. Ravi Teja's action and comedy scenes in the film are worth your time. All actors have given a decent performance in the film, and songs are foot-tapping. A highly recommended film for Ravi Teja fans, others can wait for it to watch on television premiere as well.

Also Read: Ravi Teja: The Telugu Actor's Best Films That Are A Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.