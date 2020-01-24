The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Disco Raja: Ravi Teja Praised For His Performances, Movie Gets Mixed Reviews

Others

Disco Raja stars Ravi Teja in the lead role and was recently released in cinemas. Read to know the audience's take on it and for more details about the film.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
disco raja

Disco Raja stars Ravi Teja in lead along with  Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Ajay while Bobby Simha will be playing the role of the main antagonist. The movie has recently released in theatres, January 24, 2020. Read to know what audiences say about the film.

Also Read | Shylock, Disco Raja And Other South-films That Are Releasing On January 24

Disco Raja review

Also Read | 'Disco Raja' New Song 'Rum Pum Bum' Out, Bappi Lahiri Makes A Dazzling Comeback

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Appreciates Ravi Teja In The 'Disco Raja' Teaser On Social Media

Directed by VI Anand, it is a Telugu-language, science fiction action film. The protagonist is working on a medical project and forwards his research to the Indian Council of Medical Research who rejects his project and denies him permission to continue researching. Disco Raja is banked by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainment banner and the music is composed by S. Thaman.

Also Read | Ravi Teja: The Telugu Actor's Best Films That Are A Must Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
"TUKDE-TUKDE GANG IN BOLLYWOOD"
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
HC NOTICE TO JNU
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA