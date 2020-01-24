Disco Raja: Ravi Teja Praised For His Performances, Movie Gets Mixed Reviews

Disco Raja stars Ravi Teja in lead along with Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Ajay while Bobby Simha will be playing the role of the main antagonist. The movie has recently released in theatres, January 24, 2020. Read to know what audiences say about the film.

Disco Raja review

Excellent First Half ,big let down is Retro flash back from Second half ,too good twists and interval , climax , watch out for RaviTeja & Sunil 3/5



Thanks @Dir_Vi_Anand Recent best From Raviteja 🤗 @MusicThaman Demudu sir miru #DiscoRajaReview — Why So Serious ! (@ItzTej_) January 24, 2020

#DiscoRajaReview : Decent first half

Average Second half

Plus : pre interval block, climax block, @RaviTeja_offl , #BobbySimhaa , thaman music

Minus : Heroines, not gripping concept, unconvence @Mee_Sunil track

Rating : 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/sTvP9Fyv83 — Phani Kumar (@PhaniAlwayz) January 24, 2020

4) Despite having it's own flaws #DiscoRaja is the best outing from Raviteja compared to his recent releases. The premise is good. It's a one man show all over. Hope this works out well for Mass Maharaja.



Go watch it.#DiscoRajaReview — 🤨 (@TheBestTweet07) January 24, 2020

#DiscoRajaReview Strictly one time watch. @RaviTeja_offl Anna performance kummindu. Climax bang lo @Mee_Sunil Anna performance peaks 🔥@vennelakishore Anna phalguni crazy😂



Overall a decent film, can be trimmed to be still more better. — harsha krishna (@harshaeatsalot) January 24, 2020

#DiscoRaja Review -Sci-Fi Coated Routine Revenge Drama



Mirchi9 Rating: 2.25/5



Unlike the previous attempts of #ViAnand , routineness dominates the freshness, and hence #DiscoRaja ends up as below average fare despite all the glitz.#DiscoRajaReview https://t.co/7VKGxulj5f — Mirchi9 (@Mirchi9) January 23, 2020

Directed by VI Anand, it is a Telugu-language, science fiction action film. The protagonist is working on a medical project and forwards his research to the Indian Council of Medical Research who rejects his project and denies him permission to continue researching. Disco Raja is banked by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainment banner and the music is composed by S. Thaman.

