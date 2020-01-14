The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vijay Deverakonda Appreciates Ravi Teja In The 'Disco Raja' Teaser On Social Media

Others

Vijay Devera took to his social media to appreciate efforts of Ravi Teja in his upcoming, Disco Raja. Read more to know about Ravi Teja in his Disco Raja.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vijay Deverakonda

Ravi Teja has broken the social media by releasing the trailer of his upcoming film, Disco Raja. The film is helmed by Vi Anand and  Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore and Bobby Simha are going to play prominent roles in the film’s plot. A huge number of viewers have taken to their social media to express what they feel.

Not only the fans but also celebrities have stepped forward to share their views on the film’s trailer. Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda shared his excitement for the film and shared a tweet with the caption, “Loving @RaviTeja_offl sir's #DiscoRaja His madness is so exciting to watch!." 

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Details About Her 85-year-old Character In Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Ravi Teja's Disco Raja teaser

The film’s trailer recognises Bobby Simha as the main antagonist while the popular, Ravi Teja takes aways all the attention with his breathtaking performance. The teaser has all the main factors of a film that make it mass Tamil production. The trailer of the film, Disco Raja certainly reveals a lot about the plot of the film which is directed by Vi Anand. The film’s music is given by Thaman S and  Rajini Talluri is taking up the role of the producer under SRT Entertainments banner. Disco Raja is slated to hit the big screens on January 24 Read more to se some fan reactions. 

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Gets Candid About Her Equation With Ishaan Khatter And Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover Teaser Termed 'Arjun Reddy 2.0', Netizens Divided

Also Read | "JNU Turning Into Political Playground, Left Is Spreading Violence" Says BJP's Vijay Goel

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Rashami Desai Overreacted In 'aisi Ladki' Case

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT