Vijay Deverakonda Appreciates Ravi Teja In The 'Disco Raja' Teaser On Social Media

Ravi Teja has broken the social media by releasing the trailer of his upcoming film, Disco Raja. The film is helmed by Vi Anand and Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore and Bobby Simha are going to play prominent roles in the film’s plot. A huge number of viewers have taken to their social media to express what they feel.

Not only the fans but also celebrities have stepped forward to share their views on the film’s trailer. Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda shared his excitement for the film and shared a tweet with the caption, “Loving @RaviTeja_offl sir's #DiscoRaja His madness is so exciting to watch!."

Ravi Teja's Disco Raja teaser

The film’s trailer recognises Bobby Simha as the main antagonist while the popular, Ravi Teja takes aways all the attention with his breathtaking performance. The teaser has all the main factors of a film that make it mass Tamil production. The trailer of the film, Disco Raja certainly reveals a lot about the plot of the film which is directed by Vi Anand. The film’s music is given by Thaman S and Rajini Talluri is taking up the role of the producer under SRT Entertainments banner. Disco Raja is slated to hit the big screens on January 24 Read more to se some fan reactions.

Regular promotions of #DiscoRaja will begin from 15th as the production team is busy in post production works. Pre release event will be held on January 18th. #DiscoRajaTeaser2 pic.twitter.com/ewluKoViOx — Trends Raviteja™#DiscoRajaOnJan24 (@trends4raviteja) January 13, 2020

#DiscoRaja movie ki @RaviTeja_offl sir pettina efforts intha antha kadhu.😍



Naa Hope antha @RaviTeja_offl and @Dir_Vi_Anand sir medhaneyyy..



Bloody promotions from bloody producers @SRTmovies..😤😒



Aakariki my sincere love to anntu peddadey pettadu @MusicThaman

Gadu....😒😞😞 https://t.co/tYxqE46IFW — KITTU (@MASSMAHARAJA143) January 13, 2020

I love that freaking Masss of Mass Maharaj In this teaser 💥💥🔥🔥

Hope this movie is a strong comeback for @RaviTeja_offl garu.. Waiting for the movie 🤩🤩 #DiscoRajaTeaser2 #WannaDanceWithDiscoRaja #DiscoRaja #DiscoRajaOnJan24th 🔥 https://t.co/sqjXynv76J — Pardhu (@urstrulypardha) January 13, 2020

