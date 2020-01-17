'Disco Raja' New Song 'Rum Pum Bum' Out, Bappi Lahiri Makes A Dazzling Comeback

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja recently released the second song from the upcoming movie. The party number song with jazzy music, titled Rum Pum Bum, clocked over seven lakh views on YouTube within hours of its release. Composed by Thaman S and penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, the song is sung by popular disco singer Bappi Lahiri. Ravi Teja has also lent his vocal for Rum Pum Bum, which released on January 16, 2020. The track has managed to make news all due to the dashing comeback of Bappi Lahiri.

Check Out The Jazzy Disco Song - Rum Pum Bum

Rum Pum Bum is a flashy and attractive song sung by Bappi Lahiri which also sees Sri Krishna making an appearance in the song. The recently released video of Rum Pum Bum has also gained 37k likes. However, the released video is just a lyrical video with a few BTS glimpses from the recordings.

About the film - Disco Raja

Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja is helmed by Vi Anand. Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore and Bobby Simha are going to play prominent roles in the film. Disco Raja's teasers have gained six million-plus viewership on YouTube. A huge number of viewers have taken to their social media to express what they feel. Not only the fans but celebrities also have stepped forward to share their views on the film’s teaser. Have a look at the teasers.

Promo Image Credits: A still from Rum Pum Bum song

