Disney Films That Actually Released Without The Brand's Name!

Walt Disney is a brand in itself with almost every millennial movie being produced under its banner. However, that isn’t the case every time, there are a few movies which were under a different distributor, studio or even company but, they were technically released by Disney, Here are a few such movies:

Disney movies that released without the brand 'Disney'

Things I Hate About You (1999)

Distributed by Buena Vista and produced by Touchstone Pictures, 10 Things I Hate About You is one of the most loved romcoms adapted by one of Shakespeare's stories. The story of the film was based on Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew.

Popeye (1980)

In partnership with Paramount Pictures, the owners of the character Popeye created the musical drams. Robin Willaims played the lead role of the strong spinach-eating man. However, the movie did not do that well in terms of popularity and critics said it would have been better if they turned this into a stage drama.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

The film Who framed Roger Rabbit had several appearances of multiple cartoon characters from Warner Bros, Fleisher and Paramount, but they all came under the payroll of Micky Mouse. The film was considered one of the best films during that era.

Mr. Holland Opus (1995)

Mr. Holland Opus was considered to highlight the life of Richar Dreyfuss. This emotional and fantastic drama was presented by Hollywood pictures and distributed by Buena Vista. It was dedicated to the career of a music teacher, the maestro of that era.

The Thief and the Cobbler (1995)

The Thief and the Cobbler was conceived in 1964 but released in 1993 under the banner of Disney’s partnership with Miramax. The film is inspired by Arabian Nights but the animation brought to us by Richard Williams makes this film one of the best-animated films of that time.

