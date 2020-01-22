Disney+ Forwards Its Launch Date In Western Europe, Will Stream From March 24

The streaming service of Disney+ which was earlier set to launch on March 31 in the Western European markets will now be launched on March 24, a press release said. The service was launched in the United States, Canada, Australia and some other countries in November last year.

The press release on Disney’s official website read,

“Streaming Service Now Coming to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24th. Additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.”

The subscribers of the newly launched service have access to superhits like The Mandalorian, High School Musical, The World According To Jeff Goldblum amongst others. The other titles which feature in the list stem all the way back to Disney's origins, including Pinocchio, Fantasia, Bambi and its first animated feature film Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. The service is available on mobiles, gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs.

Meanwhile, Netflix suffered a great loss after the launch of Disney’s streaming service. According to analysts, 24 million people have subscribed to Disney's new streaming platform since its launch in the US alone, inversely 5.8% Netflix users have cancelled their subscription. Experts suggest that Netflix has lost over 1.1 million subscribers to Disney+ barely a month after its release. For the last two years, Disney has been preparing for the launch of its streaming platform by pulling its movies from other platforms like Netflix. The new platform by Disney will feature every film and series that Disney has made and will make in the future. According to reports, Disney+ gained 10 million subscribers on its first day alone. During an interview, Cowen & Co's internet and new media analyst, John Blackledge said that Netflix will always have a much more diverse and wide-ranging list of offerings for customers and that should maintain its lead in the streaming industry for the next couple of years.

