Disney+ Original Movies & TV Shows In 2020 Which You Cannot Miss

Disney studios dominated the 2019 box office in terms of films and debuted with its own streaming platform, Disney +. The online streaming service was launched on November 12 and had a variety of shows that were liked by the audience.

Shows like The Mandalorian became a huge hit for the Disney + series. Fans were eager to know what’s next in line for the popular streaming platform after its spectacular debut. Here are some shows and movies one can expect in 2020, to feature on Disney +.

Disney + original movie & TV show coming in 2020 which you cannot miss

The Mandalorian Season 2

One of the most popular running show on Disney + is The Mandalorian. The show took the internet by storm after it introduced us to Baby Yoda. The show has gone on to be one of the most prominent selling points for Disney +.

Season 1 of the show ended with a bang and fans cannot wait to watch more of the show. According to an entertainment daily, the season 2 will follow along with the next phase of Din Djarin’s journey as he vows to protect the child, whilst finding a way to return him to its own species. The season is expected to air in the fall of 2020 according to the same portal.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

One of the most awaited shows for the platform is the release of The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The show has been expected to have a total of six episodes per season. The show will focus on the lives of the two protagonists after the events of Avengers: Endgame. An entertainment portal mentioned that the series will focus mainly on the falcon as he takes up the mantle of Captain America. This show is expected to air in late 2020.

Diary of a Future President

The first scripted series to debut on the platform will be the Diary of a Future President. The comedy series revolves around a 12-year-old Cuban American girl named Elena as she aspires to become a president someday. The series is told through a bunch of voice overs and flash-forwards of an adult Elena taking on a presidential campaign. The show is expected to air on January 17.

