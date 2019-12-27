Avengers Campus By Disney To Open In Summer 2020 In California

Disney will soon be unveiling the Avengers Campus at the Disney California Adventure Park. The Avengers Campus is a training centre for children who want to train at being Superheroes. The campus is set to open in summer of 2020, for now, Disney has only released concept art.

Avengers campus for future heroes

The park will house the Worldwide Engineering Brigade which has a series of new attractions and new experiences for parkgoers. The park will also have a new Spider-Man themed experience, which will be a first for Disney. According to a statement by Disney, people who visit WEB will get a chance to test drive Disney's latest invention called the 'Wed Slinger' vehicle and allows people to sling webs just like Spider-Man. Another attraction that has been teased is the Pym Test Kitchen inspired by Ant-Man series of movies.

The set-up will also contain a new building which will the centre of it all, the Avengers Headquarters, throughout the campus people will be able to meet and interact with their favourite heroes like Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Super Heroes from Wakanda and Asgard, and Iron Man. The exact opening date has yet to be announced but fans can also look forward to a Black Panther themed attraction that involves a Quinjet ride to Wakanda.

UK Disneyland

In related news, the first photos of The London resort which is expected to establish in five years have now been unveiled. The project is worth multi-billion pound which has been dubbed as the 'UK Disneyland'. The new theme park has partnerships with BBC, ITV Studios and Paramount Pictures and is set to have six islands.

The land acquired for the mega project is 535 acres and will be built on the Swanscombe Peninsula near Dartford. The construction will start from 2021 and it is hoped to open in 2024. The resort will have two parks, with the first opening in 2024 and the second expected in 2029.

