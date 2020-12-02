Divya Bhatnagar's Husband Gagan Rubbishes Claims About Him Being A Fraud

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar was recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. It was also reported that the actor has been put on the ventilator as her health deteriorated. Recently, the actor’s husband Gagan took to his social media handle to share a video of him rubbishing all the statements made by Divya’s mother about him. For the unversed, Divya’s mother made a claim saying that her daughter’s husband has ditched her in the hospital and he is now absconding.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gagan posted a video that said he is Divya's husband and a lot of things is being said about him these days. He also said that a lot was written about him saying that he is a fraud and is absconding. He added that his mother asked Divya's mother if she needs any help as she will help her. He revealed that he wants to tell everyone that the news is all rubbish and asked everyone not to believe them. Talking about it, Gagan said that he was out of Mumbai due to work but he and his family were always in touch with Divya.

Gagan revealed that when Divya fell ill and was tested COVID positive, he was out due to work. Divya’s friend got her admitted to the hospital and then contacted her family. He added that her friend also tried to contact him but due to no connectivity she was unable to get through. He added that she was in regular touch with her mother and her family reached out to Divya. He revealed that the most important thing right now is Divya's health. Gagan said that the things said about him about being a fraud, absconding and not helping financially is all false.

Also read | Two Killed, Five Injured In Early-hour Road Accident In Bulandshahr: Police

Along with the video, the actor also wrote, “PLEASE PRAY FOR @divyabhatnagarofficial ðŸ™. PLEASE PRAY FOR MY WIFE @divyabhatnagarofficial”. Watch the video below.

Also read | Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story Written Update For July 15: Pinky And Gagan Get Divorced

As soon as the video was shared online, fans went all out to comment on Gagan’s post. Some of the users went in support of Gagan, while some went on to pray the actor’s health. The post also received several likes and views from netizens. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Written Update July 14: Pinky Disguises As Imarti

Also read | National Selection Panel: Maninder, Chetan From North, Agarkar From West, Das From East In Fray

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.