Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story Written Update For July 15: Pinky And Gagan Get Divorced

The new romantic drama series called Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is based on a young girl with a short height named Pinky and her high aspirations in her life. It is an Indian daily soap that premiered on January 27, 2020. Here is the written update of the July 15's episode.

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story July 15 episode

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story latest episode starts with Arjun and Pinky sitting in a marriage mandap while Pinky is disguised as Imarti. Ram rushes inside the mandap area and shoots at Arjun. Arjun falls down after getting injured and it is uncertain whether he is alive. Pinky removes her ghunghat (veil) while she is dressed up as Imarti and gets shocked.

The episode then shows a recap of what actually happened a few days ago. It starts with Sunny recording Arjun and Pinky while they both are dancing in their house. Sunny pushes Pinky to dance with Arjun while Pinky hesitates, he even showers flower petals on them. Meanwhile, all of this is being watched by Pinky's father. To which Arjun replies that because they are acting that is why she has to act along by dancing with Arjun.

Ram loses his temper and asks Arjun and Pinky to stop their drama. Swamiji says that he is disturbed seeing that Ram's upbringing was so bad that Pinky is having an affair while being married to someone else. To this Ram confesses that Pinky is not having an affair and that Gagan is actually guilty for whatever Arjun was being blamed of. Ram elaborates saying that it was Gagan who pushed Arjun from the terrace. Nalini also backs up Ram's words.

Arjun then thanks Ram for understanding that they were doing drama so that Ram confesses the truth about Gagan to everyone. Everyone then gets ready to put Gagan behind bars when Gagan slips away and holds a knife near to Pinky's neck. Gagan makes Arjun create a video stating that Gagan didn't push Arjun from the terrace. Meanwhile Sunny and Sarthak are however able to release Pinky from Gagan's hold and capture Gagan.

Gagan tries to seek forgiveness from everyone but he gets slapped by Pinky and then leaves the house after signing the mutual divorce agreement. While leaving, Gagan hints at Ram that Arjun and Pinky definitely have chemistry and Ram just can't see it. Gagan leaves the vicinity giving a warning to Ram that his daughter might just end up marrying a guy from another community after all.

Swamiji then tells Ram that after seeing all this he has decided to keep Ram as the in charge of the Samiti and he doesn't need to resign. In the other room, Arjun and Pinky sit talking about Pinky's injury and why she is not applying ointment when Arjun's daughter Nandu forces Pinky saying that she should pack her bags and leave the house. Arjun scolds Nandu that she should not behave so immaturely while Pinky consoles Nandu in a calm manner.

Meanwhile, someone spills oil near the stairs and just when Nandu is passing through the area, she falls down. Nandu says that she doesn't want to talk to Arjun as he is bad and she wishes if she had another father. This statement hurts Arjun and he panics much more than expected. Pinky gets shocked by Arjun's anxiety in this situation but she goes away to pack her bags. The episode ends here.

