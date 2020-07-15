'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Written Update July 14: Pinky Disguises As Imarti

The romantic drama series titled Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is based on a young girl, who is an aspiring comedian with a short height named Pinky. In the latest episode of the series, Pinky was seen in a new avatar and disguised as Imarti. Read on to know why Pinky changed her identity on July 14's episode.

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story Written update July 14

Pinky's attempts to stop Ram from resigning

The episode started with Arjun falling while Pinky as Imarti got shocked seeing the blood on the kalash pot. The 'some days before' section started and it was shown that Nalini was consoling Ram as he has to resign from the head position of Brahmin society. On the other side, Pinky was seen getting ready as Imarti and left to meet Swamiji before Ram could submit his resignation. Ram was about to sign his resignation when Pinky as Imarti entered the frame and convinced Swamiji that Ram is a good man. After listening to how Ram helped Imarti, Swami ji decided to re-think about Ram's resignation.

Pinky starts preparation for Swami ji's visit

After that, Pinky came back home and hid from Arjun's sight as she did not want to let Arjun know anything about her Imarti act. She entered her room and Amma asked about her performance. Pinky narrated what happened and headed to change her clothes. Pinky opened the door after Ajun knocked it several times. He gave her a saree and asked her to get ready as Swami ji will visit their home.

Arjun couldn't take his eyes off

Later, Arjun came in traditional clothes, and Nandu appreciated his looks. Swami ji told Ram that he thinks he is the right candidate for the head of the brahmin society post while mentioning about Imarti. Arjun stood stunned after seeing Pinky in the saree. Arjun started praising her, and Nandu and Sunny also agreed with him. Further, Swami ji called Gagan. They all were about to go inside, but just then Arjun held Pinky’s hand with romantic ambience around them. The episode ended and no recap was shown.

