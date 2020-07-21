Divyanka Tripathi On Karan Patel Playing Mr Bajaj In 'KZK': 'I'm Only Proud Of Him'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel worked together in the much-loved daily soap titled, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. And now, since Karan Patel has been roped in to play Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, YHM co-star Divyanka Tripathi is all praises. As per reports, in an interview, Divyanka revealed that she is smitten after watching Karan as Mr Bajaj in KZK.

Divyanka talks about Karan

Divyanka further said that she is proud of Karan Patel and also wished him the best. Not only this, but the actor also stated that she believes Karan will play the role of Mr Bajaj with a lot of conviction. Talking about working with Karan for six years in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tripathi added that looking at him in a new avatar was something she was looking forward to since the time she saw him in Mr Bajaj's shoes.

Divyanka additionally said that for her, Raman Bhalla will always be her favourite but she is blown by seeing Karan as Mr Bajaj. Divyanka said that Karan has got his aura which he brings for the character of Mr Bajaj. Divyanka continued that she can't wait to watch him on screen.

Additionally, Divyanka also recalled the time when she was shooting with Karan and said that she still remembers how Karan knew everyone's lines and dialogues. He was always prepared for the upcoming scenes, added Divyanka Tripathi. Moreover, Karan is not the person who follows the script, he improvises it depending on the take of a scene, revealed Divyanka.

Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel became household names after their roles as Ishita and Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein received much love from the audience. The show also stars Aditi Bhatia, Anita Hassanandani among others. Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi is popularly remembered as Ishima.

Karan Patel, on the other hand, once again began shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay on July 17. As per a report of leading news daily, Mr Bajaj and Nivedita Basu will get back to shoot their respective segments whereas Prerna will be shooting her scenes separately. As per recent episode updates in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, there's a new twist as Nivedita keeps an eye on Mr Bajaj when they attend Prerna's success party at his house.

