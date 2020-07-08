Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Posts Creative Illustration To Wish Husband Vivek On Anniversary

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is celebrating her fourth marriage anniversary with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The actor posted an aesthetic picture to wish Vivek. Divyanka Tripathi doodled on a blackboard in her house to wish her husband.

She made two birds sitting on a tree branch and romancing each other. The actor also wrote, “Love you to the moon and back” for her husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared the picture with the caption, “Small big things one does to express love. #DivekAnniversary #8July #AllWeCanDoInCorona #Doodling on board this time 😉”. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot back in 2016. Their social media PDA is widely adored by their fans. They are often seen posting goofy and cute pictures of each other. The star couple often sets major relationship goals for others out there.

In the recent past, Divyanka Tripathi sought help and needed to admit a patient in the ICU. Divyanka came forward and said this was a 'desperate tweet' and urged someone to give the patient a bed, immediately. BMC officials instantly replied to Divyanka's tweet and helped the family. The official Twitter handle of Ward RS wrote, "Ma'am, we have followed you. Request you to provide the patient's details, number, and address via DM.'" Responding to them, Divyanka concluded, "Heartfelt thanks on behalf of the patient's family for a quick response. @mybmc @mybmcWardRS"

Will we keep counting depressing numbers in news papers or will someone give him a bed please?

This one is a desperate tweet. I hope people in need get fair admission to hospital (with or without Covid).#RightToHealthCare #GiveAChanceToSurvive https://t.co/ykKoMH719Z — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 11, 2020

On the work front

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aired on Star Plus. Last year, after completing six successful years of television air time, the family-drama came to an end. Soon after the show completed its run, the spin-off the serial, Yeh Hai Chahatein managed to create the same magic. Divyanka and her co-star Karan Patel were seen in some of the episodes of the spin-off series.

Divyanka was recently seen in a commercial ad with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. She rose to fame with numerous TV series such as Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale among many others. Recently, she started her own production house titled One Reason Films, in partnership with Vivek Dahiya.

