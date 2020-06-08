Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi Dismisses Rumours Of Playing Lead Role In The Show

After Naagin producer Ekta Kapoor announced that the makers would be starting a new season Naagin 5 for the audience post-lockdown, there were rumours that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya would be playing the lead role opposite Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz. However, recently Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya denied all the rumours with a Twitter update.

She took to Twitter to retweet a fan’s tweet about Naagin 5 cast. The actor called it a ‘False News’ shutting down all the rumours regarding her being a part of Naagin 5. Earlier, Mahek Chahal also dismissed the rumours that she would be a part of the show Naagin 5.

Ekta Kapoor's video regarding Naagin 4/5

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram on May 28, 2020, and shared a video. She captioned the video and wrote "Will u b my nagintine????? 😂🥰🌈😹☝️🧿 The update on nagin4/5! @muktadhond @balajitelefilmslimited @anitahassanandani @tanusridgupta @niasharma90 @jasminbhasin2806 @chloejferns @colorstv @jha.mrinal! As for @imrashamidesai ths will b treated as a special appearance! She was faaab in d two eps".

In the video on her Instagram account, Ekta Kapoor expressed that she has been constantly asked about Naagin 4 and whether the story will be continuing after the season ends. She added that she is not in a mood to give interviews that has led to a lot of rumours. They planned a very good end for Naagin 4 and it will blow fans' minds. She expressed that they will be releasing 4 episodes and ending the series. She also added on how she has already fixed a script for Naagin 5 and how the shoot for the new season will start as soon as season 4 is over.

In the video, she was seen apologising to her actors for the seasons' weak writing compared to the last seasons. She also thanked all her actors and named Nia, Anita, Jasmin and Vijayendra. She added that the actors have done a brilliant job in the series and said that she is sorry for letting them down. She clarified that the season 4 script was a bit weak as they had not worked on it properly. Adding to that she said that the show was 'mediocre' and she promised that the makers will bring a better script this time around.

