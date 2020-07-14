'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actors Karan Patel And Pooja Banerjee Test Negative For COVID-19

After Parth Samthaan tested positive for Covid-19, his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars also got their tests done. As per reports, co-stars Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee have tested negative for Covid-19. In an interaction with a leading entertainment portal, Karan Patel revealed that the results of his tests came and that he tested negative.

Meanwhile, Pooja Banerjee's PR team told an entertainment daily that her test result is negative and that she is safe and healthy. The team also added that Pooja Banerjee urges people to stay safe and not wander unless absolutely needed. Actors Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee were shooting with Parth Samthaan for the new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Parth, on July 12 took to his social media handles and announced that he has been tested positive for Covid-19. On sharing his picture, he wrote, "Hi everyone, I have been tested Positive for Covid 19. although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctor's guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care."

As soon as Parth Samthaan's post was up, fans expressed concern for his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars on social media. Actor Karan Patel plays the role of Mr Bajaj in the show. His publicist said in a statement to a leading entertainment daily that Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first, he is getting a swab test done on the personal accord for the safety of all around him.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay new episodes update:

When Kasautii Zindagii Kay was previously put to a halt due to the pandemic, Prerna was on a hands-on mission to destroy Anurag's business. Now she has again bumped into Anurag, who met with an accident. Prerna rushes him to the hospital and also calls herself his wife when the authorities question her. Meanwhile, Komolika, on the other hand is once again furious to see Prerna and Anurag together.

