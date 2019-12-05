Divyanka Tripathi Thanks Fans For 6 Years Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

There is a lot of hard work that goes behind making a show a success. And every time a show crosses a milestone, the actors are filled with emotions. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was overwhelmed as she completed six long years in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor who plays the role of Ishita Bhalla also known as Ishi Maa, recently uploaded on her social media handle to share a warm message as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein completed 6 years on December 3. Divyanka was feeling emotional both because it has been six fruitful years, and this is what every actor wants to achieve, and sad because the journey is finally under wraps.

The actor posted a message on her Twitter handle and expressed her emotions about the journey that she had with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s cast and crew. The actor expressed her grief about the show finally going off-air. The actor also said that it has been a wonderful ride with loads of memories to cherish for a lifetime. She also said that Ishimaa has been a wonderful part of her life and she will forever remember it. Praising the entire Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team, she said that they have been amazing and she will miss them dearly.

Can’t believe it’s been 6 years! A wonderful journey is coming to an end with a bucket full of memories. Ishimaa has been such a beautiful part of my life. #IWillMissYouYHM @StarPlus and the entire cast and crew of #YehHaiMohabbatein, you guys were so amazing! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) December 4, 2019

Fans expressed their emotions after Divyanka posted the tweet about completing six years of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Fans do not want to see her go, and they have also posted on their social media handles about how much they will miss the actor and the show. Check out the tweets here.

We will Miss the Iconic "Dr. Ishita Viswanathan Iyers or Ishita Bhalla" 😍 And I hope you come up with a bang soon! ❤️ #DivyankaTripathi #IWillMissYouYHM #6YearsOfIshitaBhalla pic.twitter.com/fo6jx1K8ML — Divz_nha (@DivzNha) December 4, 2019

We will miss you a lot #ishima #ishra #ishraru 😭😭😭 one & only my favourite show 💓💓 dye one se #YHM show ko dekhte as rahi thi aaj tak ek bhi episodes miss nahi kya but aab iss show ko band Kar rahe hai💔💔 yeh chahate Kabhi Nahi hongi kaam 💗💗 💗 pic.twitter.com/2IfISrqMq5 — Mili Das (@MiliDas51159878) December 4, 2019

