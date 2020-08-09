Divyanka Tripathi's Witty Instagram Captions Will Put A Smile On Your Face

Divyanka Tripathi is popular for her role as Ishita Bhalla in the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from being a well-known actor, Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram posts are proof, that the actor is fond of writing too. The beautiful, witty captions under every Instagram post proves that her caption game is strong, which makes people want to read it. Take a look at some of the pictures on Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram, that proves her caption game is just too strong.

Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram captions will put a smile on your face

Amid the lockdown, Divyanka Tripathi spent her time reading old books. She put up a post on her Instagram account and mentioned how she loved reading old books which would not have happened otherwise. The actor loves spending her time engrossed in a book and reading the same lines over and over again.

Another picture on Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram which had an amazing caption was this one. She shared a selfie with a beautiful backdrop and wrote a beautiful caption, "Burning sky with purple hues over a concrete jungle we call Mumbai city." (sic)

Another interesting caption we found under one of Divyanka Tripathi's photos is this one. This picture of the actor was taken on a boat tour in Italy. Admiring the nature around her, she wrote that the colours green and blue at home or abroad had an enticing character and it looked like she was completely smitten by it.

Divyanka Tripathi looks like an admirer of nature as she often shares pictures that she clicked, on her Instagram account. She shared this beautiful picture of the skyline and in the caption, she wrote that when a golden opportunity appears, one must not miss it.

Divyanka Tripathi is currently spending her time in quarantine with her husband. Like most of us, the actor has also been sharing throwback pictures from her trips. She shared a picture on her Instagram account and captioned it saying that while the world has been living on throwback pictures, 'here's mine' (sic). Divyanka Tripathi was seen posing for a picture with a beautiful backdrop that she wished to visit again, soon.

