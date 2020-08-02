Mohabbatein Shooting Location: Here's Where Amitabh Bachahan's "Gurukul" Really Is

Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein has been one of the most-watched Hindi films of all time. The film is still played by the fans who have turned this musical romantic drama into a cult classic film. But recently, the fans have been asking questions like Mohabbatein shooting location. We have answered those questions.

Mohabbatein shooting location

The primary shooting of the place was done in two locations including India and the United Kingdom. It was shot from September 1999 to June 2000 and had the crew had successfully shot at a number of beautiful locations. According to an entertainment portal, the location of the Gurukul was built somewhere in London, England. It was shot at a country house in Wiltshire, England called Longleat.

A number of fans have also speculated that Oxford and Cambridge Universities were also used for filming. The scene where Narayan Shankar was seen walking just before meeting Raj Aryan was filmed at the Queen's College, Oxford. Some of the railway station scenes were shot in India at a Panvel railway station called Apta Railway.

Source: Mohabbatein trailer

Mohabbatein cast

Mohabbatein is a musical romantic drama that was released in the year 2000. This movie was Aditya Chopra’s second film after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This movie had some of the most popular cast of the industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh. This was one of the biggest budgeted films at that point. It received a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. The film was termed as a hit film after it managed to collect around â‚¹90 crores through box office collections.

Amitabh Bachchan news

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19. Along with this news, they also shared that their houses were declared as containment areas. Similarly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also found to be infected by the COVID 19. Post that, similar banners were also put up outside their houses including Jalsa, Janak, Prateeksha. These houses were also declared as ‘containment areas’. A number of their fans have been sharing posts on social media for the Bachchan family. Amitabh has been active on social media as he is being treated for COVID-19.

