Do You Know Sumeet Raghvan Played The Role Of Sudama In Mahabharat?

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the re-run of many old TV shows was announced as an attempt to make people stay at home. BR Chopra's epic show Mahabharat is also a part fo the re-run list. The show enjoyed a successful run on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1890. Along with Nitish Bharadwaj, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Sumeet Raghvan was also a part of the popular drama.

Sumeet Raghvan is most popularly known for his role as Sahil Sarabhai. The actor played the character of Krishna's friend Sudama on Mahabharat. He revealed in an interview that he was just 16 years old when he shot for the show. He also recalled being very skinny back then and thought that is why he bagged the role. Apart from Sumeet, Daboo Malik and Chetan Hansraj were also a part of the show.

Talking about playing the character, Sumeet Raghvan said that he had no idea that the show would create history on Indian Television. The actor recalled that he was very young when he bagged the role and being in complete awe of Mukesh Khanna and Nitish Bharadwaj when he saw them on the sets. Raghvan said that he is happy that he got to work with such revered actors and be a part of a classic show like Mahabharat.

Sumeet Raghvan revealed that once the show started airing, his social media accounts were flooded with fans asking questions. He revealed that they shared screenshots and asked if he was a part of Mahabharat. Some of the fans were just shocked that Raghvan was a part of the epic show. He also recalled that he still remembers shooting for the Sandipani Ashram portions in Film City and the rain dance sequence at Chena creek.

BR Chopra's Mahabharat started airing from 1988 and ran a total of 94 episodes. Mukesh Khanna played the character of Bhishma while Nitish Bharadwaj played the character of Krishna on the show. The other Mahabharat cast members include Roopa Ganguly, Pankaj Dheer, and Punnet Issar among many others.

The mythological show narrates the story of Kauravas and Pandavas, who belong to the same family line. When differences arise between the two clans and reach the threshold of war, Lord Krishna steps in to take control of the situation. The show airs from 7 to 9 pm every day on Colors TV and at 8 pm every day on Star Bharat.

