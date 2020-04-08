Nitish Bharadwaj Claims New Mythology Shows Won't Work, Calls Them 'plastic & Artificial'

Popular TV actor from the 90s, Nitish Bharadwaj has shared in an interaction with a national daily that he does not approve of the new age mythology shows based on the Ramayan and Mahabharat. He said that the shows do not focus on the literature anymore and more on the superficial features like body appearances. The actor made a comment on the VFX overdose and show of six-pack abs which has become the center of attention for the audiences.

Bharadwaj shot to fame for his role as Lord Krishna in the popular 90s show Mahabharat directed by B.R Chopra. He revealed his displeasure with the recent shows on the Indian epic as he claimed that they lacked good research and also said that they didn't have good dialogues. He went on to add that the new adaptations have completely twisted the essence of the show and will, therefore, not work.

The 56-year-old actor made his debut on social media earlier last week as the two Indian epics made a comeback on the small screen to entertain fans and maintain the TRPs for the channels amid the nationwide lockdown. Nitish Bhardwaj also spoke about the relevance of the Mahabharat telecast in today's day and age. He called Mahabharat the 'book of life' which teaches lessons about the art of living life and what not to do.

About the actor

Nitish Bharadwaj has acted in films like Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro and Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The actor is currently a part of a web series called Samantar along with actors Swapnil Joshi and Tejaswini Pandit. Nitish Bharadwaj plays the role of Sudarshan Chakrapani in the web series based on the book by the same name written by Mr. Suhas Shirwalkar.

