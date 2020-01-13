'Doctor Who' Actor Sacha Dhawan Reveals How He Kept His Role A Secret From Peter Capaldi

Being one of the longest-running shows on the BBC, Doctor Who is no stranger to interesting main cast changes as well as jaw-dropping twists. The latest story arc of the show has now treated fans to one of the best and most unexpected twists of its entire run. It was recently revealed that Agent O, played by Sacha Dhawan, was actually the latest iteration of The Doctor's arch-nemesis, The Master, all along. This game-changing twist was introduced in the New Year's episode of the show and Sacha (The Master) warned The Doctor and her companions that everything they thought they knew was a lie.

Sacha Dhawan leaves a heartfelt message

There is no doubt that this massive revelation will play a huge role in the upcoming episodes of Doctor Who. After Sacha was revealed to be The Master, the actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message where he told fans that he had to keep this part of his character a secret from everyone, including his friend and co-worker, Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor until 2017. In the post, the actor told his fans about his surprise when he learnt the truth behind his character and also revealed his frustration at not being able to tell anyone about it.

In the post, the actor wrote that it was January 2019 when he first learnt of the twist himself. He wrote that he was in the middle of a rehearsal with a bunch of talented actors, including Peter Capaldi. However, it was then when he was asked if he would like to play Agent O, who was secretly The Master. Sacha obviously took the role, but he was soon frustrated as he was unable to tell anyone about the secret.

He further wrote that while he was sitting opposite Peter Capaldi, he felt like asking his so many questions. However, he was unable to say anything as he was sworn to secrecy. Sacha further told his fans the reason for his anxiety. He wrote that the cast for Doctor Who was not just a crew made up of random people, it was a tightly-knit family that welcomed you in, full-heartedly with generosity. Which is why he was glad that the secret was finally out and he no longer had to keep anything hidden. Check out Sacha Dhawan's post below.

