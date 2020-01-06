'Doctor Who' New Villain: Everything You Need To Know About The New Master, Sacha Dhawan

Doctor Who season 12 has finally arrived and the first female Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker feels liberated about playing the character. Apart from Whittaker, the new MI6 companions of the Doctor in the series Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole expressed their amazement and excitement with the fans through an interview. However, the show throughout the years have seen many drastic changes and season 12 has many surprises, especially the return of the main villain, "The Master".

Sacha Dhawan is the new Master?

The Master is the show’s most villainous character. He has time and space powers similar to the Doctor Who. Making an entry again in a different avatar, the Master is lurking around hiding as one of the trusted MI6 agents. The Master is considered to be as the Time Lord whose main motive is destruction whereas the Doctor being the protector makes them bitter enemies. However, the Master was shown doing good and turning to the side of the angels. But, this time, he is back with his chilling powers in a new form and incarnation of Agent O, played by Sacha Dhawan.

In the first episode of season 12 of Doctor Who, 'The Master' reveals himself in the climax of the episode with his villainous smile. Sacha Dhawan playing the character is complimenting the new avatar. The episode also revealed that the 'Time Lord' has kept the miniature corpse of 'Agent O' hidden inside a matchbox, which makes it pretty interesting. Many speculations and theories have been formulated about Dhawan’s Master. Some fan theories are correlating the death of Missy to the arrival of the new Master.

Sacha Dhawan is a British actor who has played some incredible characters throughout the year. Sacha is known for his wondrous portrayal of the famous Netflix original series Marvel’s Iron Fist. He played the distinct role of Davos who turns villainous against his adopted brother. Dhawan has also played many spectacular characters such as the role of Akthar in Alan Bennett's The History Boys, Jimmy Dillon in Mr. Selfridge, Dev in In The Club and more.

