Does Candace Die In 'You Season 2'? Here's The Answer To The Question That's Haunting Fans

If you have seen the second season of You, then you know that Candace was murdered, but the fans still can't believe it. Just like season one, Candace might come back to life and fans are strongly hoping for it to happen. Let's recap and see whether there are any chances of her surviving just like she did at the end of season 1. You season 1 ended with Candace, who was buried alive by Joe before the happenings of the first season, coming back to life and holding him accountable for his actions. This pursuit of justice is the storyline of season 2. But the question remains whether Candace actually died in season 2 of You.

How did Candance come back to life in season 1?

Before going jumping to season 2, let’s recap some things about season 1 for clarity. Season 1 of You did not explain what happened to her after she broke up with Joe. Joe knocked Candace down and drove her to the forest where he buried her alive. When Candace gained consciousness, she pushed the dirt off her and went to the police. The officer who met her did not believe her as she had no evidence.

Discouraged, she walked away from there. But then the police office suggests that she should hide and change her identity to be safe from Joe and keep him in shadows abut her not actually dying. After this, Candace goes into hiding and comes out only after she sees Beck’s book where she touches upon her own suspicions of Joe's true character. Later, Candace tracks down Joe, who has relocated to Los Angeles, and follows him. She confronts him and threatens to expose the secrets he has.

How does Candace endanger her life?

Flash forward to season 2 episode 9, we see Candace find out about Delilah's murder when she sees Delilah lying in a pool of her own blood. Candace manages to trap Joe in his glass cage. Candace believes that Joe is the one who killed Delilah. Candace is determined to tell Love the truth about Joe as she is still in love with him and could be in danger. She calls her to the warehouse to show her firsthand how dangerous Joe can be. Candace tries to tell the truth to Love. But Love is obsessed with Joe. She does not listen and is unfazed by the proof provided by Candace. Love murders Candace by stabbing her in the neck with a broken bottle, which eventually kills her. After this, in episode 10, we see that Love is as crazy as Joe is and killed Candace to protect her love. Unlike her first near-death experience where the viewer doesn't actually see Candance die, she is shown to lose a lot of blood, and Love ever hides Candace's dead body in the trunk of her car. Thus, it can conclusively be said that Candace is actually dead by the end of season 2 of You.

