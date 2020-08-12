Dolly Bindra Drops A Comment As Manoj Tiwari Shares Picture With His Mother

Kutumb actor Dolly Bindra is quite active on her social media and often shares updates to keep in touch with her fans. The actor shares a cordial bond with Bigg Boss 4 mate Manoj Tiwari despite their major fights in the Bigg Boss house. Bindra had the sweetest reaction when Tiwari shared a post with his mother and expressed joy over being about to eat the food cooked by her.

Manoj Tiwari took to his social media to share the picture with his mom on August 10. Reacting to the same, Dolly Bindra also took to Twitter to reply to the politician. She said that his mom fed her with love as well and extended her greetings to the two.

mujhe bhi kitneh pyar seh bhojan aur muli bhi khiylai maa neh mera pranam https://t.co/bN7INSs3mz — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) August 11, 2020

Manoj Tiwari took to his Twitter to post a picture with his mother. In the picture, he is seen sitting beside his mother on a sofa chair and is holding a plate full of food. Besides him, a plate of cut-up fruit can also be seen.

इस सुख का शब्द में वर्णन नहीं हो सकता-कल बेटी के पास था आज माँ के पास.. कल से फिर अपने जनता रूपी भगवान के पास..

काशी में माँ के हाथ का भोजन मिला- दाल भात तरकारी और लँगड़ा आम 😊🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cDlhcvslgy — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) August 10, 2020

Tiwari tweeted that he was with his daughter a day ago and is now with his mother. He revealed that he was in Kashi and got to eat the food cooked by his mom. The politician also said that the joy of his experience cannot be expressed in words.

Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari starred together in the 4th season of Bigg Boss. Bindra was popular in the Bigg Boss house for her assertive and confrontational behaviour. She and Tiwari had constant fights throughout the season but there was one particular fight that is still remembered by Bigg Boss fans.

The fight between the two apparently started a day after host Salman Khan visited the house. Bindra, who was the kitchen in-charge at that point, wanted everyone to eat the leftover food while Tiwari wanted to have eggs for breakfast. The two had a huge fight over it and it infuriated Dolly when Manoj said that the kitchen is 'not owned by anybody's father'. In the end, Khali had to step in to stop the fight and Tiwari had to give up on his breakfast eggs.

