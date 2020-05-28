Drashti Dhami Posts 'Madhubala' Poster As The Show Hits 8-year Mark; See Pic

Drashti Dhami, who starred in the TV show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, recently took to Instagram to share a poster of the show and captioned it '8 years'. Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon used to air on Colors TV and starred Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena. The show was quite popular during its run and had a dedicated fan base.

Madhubala completes 8 long years

Drashti shared a nostalgic poster on her Instagram story for her fans. Along with the caption "8 years", she also added a red heart emoticon. She also tagged Saurabh Tewari, who had produced the show for the channel. Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon first aired on May 28, 2012, and aired its last episode on August 9, 2014. It has since aired on and off on Colors TV due to its popularity.

Pic courtesy : Drashti Dhami's Instagram

The plot of the show revolved around Drashti, who played Madhubala "Madhu" Choudhary, and Vivian, who played Rishabh Kundra or RK. Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena both went on to become a famous onscreen pair and they featured in many individual projects thereafter. Drashti was seen in Naagin 3 and Vivan was seen in 'Big Boss 12'.

Drashti Dhami is very active on social media amidst lockdown

Drashti has also posted several other stories and posts, documenting her time in lockdown. With a picture of her in a mask to home workout videos to her daily meal, Drashti keeps her Instagram interesting and updated. Her followers receive many updates about her life.

Vivian Dsena, who comparatively isn't very active on Instagram, last shared a post wishing his fans 'Eid Mubarak'. After the show 'Madhubala' ended, Vivan Dsena went on to participate in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8', a dance show on the same channel. He was eliminated in the 7th week. After that, he appeared on 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' as a wild entry.

Drashti Dhami later appeared in many TV shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Shakti and Naagin 3. Currently, she is not a part of any TV show. However, she has associated herself with many social causes. She was an ambassador for Environment Week and also took part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.



Promo Pic Courtesy: Drashti Dhami's Instagram

