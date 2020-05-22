Vivian Dsena has recently spoken out about the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. The actor mentioned how one should avoid making a huge deal out of their good deeds. The actor thus urged his fans and followers to avoid carrying their cameras when they go out to help the less fortunate.

Vivian Dsena asks people to avoid cameras while helping the less fortunate amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also Read | Arshad Warsi Shares A Glimpse Of His Latest Artwork Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, several institutions and organisations were shut down as precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. However, things began to get difficult for the daily wage workers who rely on daily income for their day to day expenses. Hence, many organisations and celebrities joined forces to help those in need and provide them with some level of assistance during this time. However, despite these good and noble deeds, some people have been posting videos on the internet for attention and likes.

Also Read | Sajid Nadiadwala Reaches Out To Help An Out Of Work Lightman Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Hence, actor Vivian Dsena took to social media to alert his fans and followers to refrain from such practices. The actor shared a picture of a young boy who pleads as the cameraman shoots a picture of him. The picture had a caption which implied the message Vivian Dsena was trying to put out. The actor tried to give out the message to help the poor but while doing it, leave the cameras at home as it creates a bad impression. In such times one needs to focus on the well-being of people and not selfish gains based on some virtual reality, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Beethoven Festival Postponed To Next Year

Vivian Dsena is not the only one to take a stand against such practices. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Kaushal Tandon and Adaa Khan too have been vocal about this. The celebrities spoke about how one should not create publicity based on someone else’s helplessness, according to a news portal. Vivian is the latest actor to take a stand against such practices and the actor seems to firmly reject such behaviour. On the work front, Vivian Dsena was last seen on Shakti: Astitva ke Ehhsaas Ki where he played a pivotal role opposite Rubina Dilaik. It was later reported that the actor has quit the show and any further updates about his upcoming projects are still unknown.

Also Read | Japan: Mythical Mermaid Monster 'revived' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.