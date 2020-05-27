'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Cast Might Change Post Lockdown, Plot To See A Time Leap

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega show's cast might be replaced after the lockdown. Just like other sectors, many projects in the entertainment industry have been put on hold because of the unprecedented COVID -19 lockdown. As the Indian Television Industry faces a crisis, productions and shoots have been cancelled for an indefinite period of time and it seems like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's cast is going to feel its tremors.

The show might see a 20-year time leap

The plot of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega revolves around Guddan and Akshat, played by Kanika Mann and Nishant Singh Malkani, is set for a crazy set of turns. As per various media reports, cast of the show is going to be replaced with fresh faces that could help rebuild the show and 20-year time leap is on the cards too. As reported by various news portals, Kanika Mann would most probably retain her role in the show but Nishant Singh may leave the show. The 20-year time leap will come as a surprise to all the regular viewers of the show.

Though Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega will see a change in cast and a time leap, there are also rumours that the show might entirely shut down. Sehrish Ali, who plays Lakshmi on the hit show, revealed to an entertainment portal that nothing was definite and said the show would probably resume as soon as the lockdown would end. In an interaction with another media outlet, Shweta Mahadik, who plays Durga, added that she would be ready to take up her role whenever the show continues production.

There are many speculations around Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's story, cast and production but the makers of the show haven't confirmed anything yet. As long as the COVID-19 lockdown continues, nothing can be stated for sure. Sehrish Ali also added in her interview earlier that the show will not end but will definitely take a leap. All the fans of the show can hold on to their seats and wait for further news and developments.

