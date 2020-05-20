Naagin 3 Cast's Huge Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

Naagin 3 is a popular show on the Indian television industry. The show has been created by Ekta Kapoor and produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show is a supernatural, thriller and fantasy show. The show revolves around the shape-shifting serpent women and the challenges they have to face in the world by keeping their identities hidden from human beings. Read on to know the net worth of the main cast of the show.

The combined net worth of the cast of Naagin 3

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti a popular actor in the entertainment industry. She is a docile and hardworking actor. According to the media portal, her net worth is $ 1 million dollars which is approximately a little over Rs 7 crores. The actor has been seen in various serials like Qubool Hai and Kumkum Bhagya and has worked in Punjabi movies as well.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is another popular actor who has done films and daily soaps. She is a popular face in the television industry and has a huge fan following. Her net worth according to a media portal is $4 million which is approximately Rs 30 crores. She has been seen in Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many more.

Pearl V Puri

Pearl V. Puri is an Indian television actor played a prominent role in Naagin 3. He is seen in various television serials like Bepanah Pyaar and many more. According to reports from a leading media portal, his net worth is $1million, which is around Rs 7 crores.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is an Indian film and television actor who mostly works in Hindi movies and shows. According to a media portal, she charges around eighty thousand per episode. Reportedly, her net worth is Rs 7 crore. She is seen in television serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Qayamat ki Raat.

Chetan Hansraj

Chetan Hansraj is a very famous actor in the television industry. He has been featured in many serials like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Bhagyalaxmi and many more. According to a media portal, his net worth is $2 million. This is around Rs 15 crores.

Rakshanda Khan

Rakshanda Khan is a famous television actor and anchor who has worked in television serials like Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Her net worth according to leading media portal is $2 million. That is around Rs 15 crores.

