Drashti Dhami: Take A Look At The Madhubala Actor's Latest Fitness Video

Bollywood has a lot of actors that set fitness goals for their fans. From Shama Sikander to Mouni Roy to Ritvik Dhanjani to Sharad Kelkar, there are a lot of actors who are admired and followed especially for their fitness routines. Many of these actors are often snapped in gym clothes before or after their workouts. Drashti Dhami is one such TV actor who engages in workouts. She often shares snaps and videos of her session from the gym inspiring her fans to give it s try as well.

Drashti Dhami's latest fitness video

Dhami recently took to her social media to post a video of herself doing push-ups during one of her gym sessions. The particular exercise was a triceps-push-up exercise. In the video, one can also see a board in the background where her exercise routine seems to be written.

She also posted another workout video where is seen engaged in climbing a rope to touch the roof. Her instructor can also be seen encouraging her in the video. Take a look.

In another one of her videos, the star can be seen engaged in some form of pull-up exercise. Judging from her caption, it seems likely that the actor was just learning the exercise and was trying to perfect it by practising. In her caption, she promised her instructor that she knows she is not perfect but she will get there.

Drashti Dhami made her TV debut with Dill Mill Gayye as Doctor Muskan Chaddha. She garnered popularity with Geet and Madhubala. She was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka essaying the role of Nandini Thakur.

